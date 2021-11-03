StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SVAUF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of SVAUF remained flat at $$4.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0087 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

