STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. On average, analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

SSKN opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSKN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.