STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $360.47

STV Group plc (LON:STVG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 360.47 ($4.71) and traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.76). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64), with a volume of 8,988 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 360.07. The company has a market cap of £167.73 million and a P/E ratio of 9.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

STV Group Company Profile (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

