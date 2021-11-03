Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 100 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $148.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

