Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 100 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $148.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.61.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.