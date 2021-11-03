Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.82 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 3.18.

SMLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

