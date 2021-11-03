Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

SNCY stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $946,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $32,844,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,704,755 shares of company stock worth $273,006,533 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

