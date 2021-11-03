Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.46

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.456 per share on Friday, November 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Shares of SUHJY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

