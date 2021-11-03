Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Suncor Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

