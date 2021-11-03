Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce sales of $66.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.90 million to $70.95 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $240.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $247.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $346.63 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $383.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,061,868 shares of company stock worth $250,310,433 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $41.98. 2,329,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,727. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.25. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

