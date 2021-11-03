Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Short Interest Up 28.6% in October

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,400 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 768,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 319,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

SUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of SUN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 420,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,281. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Sunoco has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

