Super League Gaming Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,062 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,273% compared to the average volume of 587 call options.

In related news, Director Mark Jung purchased 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $49,951.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Evan Edelman bought 10,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,760 shares of company stock worth $84,809. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 84.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 328.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. 16,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,605. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. Research analysts predict that Super League Gaming will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

