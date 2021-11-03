Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.900 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. 168,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.50. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

