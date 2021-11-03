Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $4.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. 16,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.54. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.