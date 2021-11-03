Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock Position Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 620,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 101,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

SUP stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.60 million.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 22,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

