Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.05, but opened at $46.00. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 4,247 shares.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 3.00.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.