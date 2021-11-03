SushiSwap (SUSHI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $413.44 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $413.44 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $12.32 or 0.00019778 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00220560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00097386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004231 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 236,847,628 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

