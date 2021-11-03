Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $365,000 Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Gores Technology Partners II were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTPBU. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $29,847,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth approximately $21,455,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth approximately $16,438,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth approximately $14,969,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth approximately $9,979,000.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

