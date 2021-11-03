Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.32% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 175.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76.

