Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 30,833 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,833 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $24.35.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

