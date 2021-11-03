SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.46 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Truist upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $747.85.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $740.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $643.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $291.62 and a 1 year high of $759.02.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.