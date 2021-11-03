SVB Leerink Cuts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $140.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $160.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.21.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $89.65 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.