SVB Leerink Weighs in on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $7.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.07. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 58.46% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

