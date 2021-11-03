Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SYIEY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.80. Symrise has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

About Symrise

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

