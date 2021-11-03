Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $219.62

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $219.62 and last traded at $218.42, with a volume of 684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.47.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.23.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.91 and a 200 day moving average of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 104.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
