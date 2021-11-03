Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $219.62

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $219.62 and last traded at $218.42, with a volume of 684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.23.

Get Synaptics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.91 and a 200 day moving average of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 104.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.