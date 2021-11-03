Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $99.12 and last traded at $99.05, with a volume of 26359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.50.

The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after buying an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Syneos Health by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,843 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Syneos Health by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,787,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,700,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.