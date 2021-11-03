TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.62. 109,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 191,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

