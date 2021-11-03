Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,536,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,287,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,101,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,492,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,331. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

