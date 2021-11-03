Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Tops $13.41

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $53,911.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $13.41 or 0.00021272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00081281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00075474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,067.77 or 1.00035933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,544.29 or 0.07207993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

