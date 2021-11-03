Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger Sells 1,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $135,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.41. 774,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $142.03. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,400.48 and a beta of 0.23.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.