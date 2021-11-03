Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger Sells 1,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $135,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.41. 774,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $142.03. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,400.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.