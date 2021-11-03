Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

NYSE SKT traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,131,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,137. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

