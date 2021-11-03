Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded to Buy by Compass Point

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SKT. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.