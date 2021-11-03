Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $61.00 at BTIG Research

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $86,541,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,858 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

