Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TKO opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £447.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.25. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.42).

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

