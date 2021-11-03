Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tate & Lyle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $46.22.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

