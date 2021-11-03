TD Securities Trims Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Target Price to C$39.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE CCJ opened at $25.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -626.75 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $27.42.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after buying an additional 2,062,144 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 86.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,123,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,267 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $18,271,000. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth approximately $24,133,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.