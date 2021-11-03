TD Securities Trims Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Target Price to $12.50

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MERC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Mercer International stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $698.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercer International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Mercer International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $178,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

