Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPX. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

