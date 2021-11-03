Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 839.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567,228 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Tenable worth $26,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TENB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,910,000 after buying an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after buying an additional 1,460,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenable during the second quarter worth $36,975,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 214.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,957,000 after purchasing an additional 873,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Tenable by 53.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 840,197 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $58,062.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.23 and a beta of 1.64. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

