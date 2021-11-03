Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of TNC stock traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $87.40.

Get Tennant alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tennant by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tennant by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.