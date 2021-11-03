Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 685,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 379,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 461,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. 812,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,883. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

