Tenneco (TEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Tenneco has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. On average, analysts expect Tenneco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tenneco alerts:

TEN opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.55.

TEN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenneco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 144,056 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of Tenneco worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.