TenUp (TUP) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One TenUp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $4.35 million and $297,672.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TenUp has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00088923 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001120 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,302,207 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

