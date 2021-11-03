Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Announces Earnings Results

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Terminix Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TMX opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Terminix Global has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Terminix Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Terminix Global worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

TMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

