Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

