TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TETRA Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.