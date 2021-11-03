TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$158.00 to C$161.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. TFI International traded as high as $119.57 and last traded at $108.83, with a volume of 7959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.83.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

