The AES (AES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The AES (NYSE:AES) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect The AES to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect The AES to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AES opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The AES has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $29.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

