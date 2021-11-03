The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Position Boosted by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Andersons by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in The Andersons by 659.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 161,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Andersons by 94.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Andersons by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 593,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 121,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $35.33. 1,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.70. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.59.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

