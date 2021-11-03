The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

The Bank of Princeton has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Bank of Princeton to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.65.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Princeton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Bank of Princeton were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

