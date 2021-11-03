The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Insider Laurence Magnus Purchases 20,000 Shares

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) insider Laurence Magnus bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £77,400 ($101,123.60).

Shares of LON:CTY opened at GBX 391.50 ($5.11) on Wednesday. The City of London Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 312 ($4.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 404 ($5.28). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 391.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

